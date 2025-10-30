Our govt working to enlist Chhath Puja on UNESCO list, Congress insulted it: PM Modi in Muzaffarpur

Patna, Oct 30 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated the people of Bihar on the successful culmination of Chhath Puja and informed that his government was trying to draw global support for getting 'Maha Parv' - one of the most auspicious festivals enlisted on UNESCO's list of world heritage. He also lashed out at the Congress and RJD for "insulting" Chhathi Maiya.

PM Modi, addressing his first rally in Bihar's Muzaffarpur after Chhath Puja, said that the 'Maha Parv' reflects the country's rich cultural heritage, and with the festival spreading to all parts of the world, it's an opportunity for the global population to draw lessons from its deep spiritual significance.

"Our government is mobilising support on the global level to get Chhath Maha Parv, including in the list of UNESCO's world list of heritage," PM Modi told the crowd and asked, "if this happens, will this not fill our hearts with pride?".

Stating that soulful renditions of Chhath Parv fill everyone's heart with happiness, the Prime Minister said that starting from next year, a pan-India competition will also be organised to filter and reward young talents who sing devotional songs of Chhath Puja.

PM Modi came down heavily on the Congress-RJD alliance for "insulting and deprecating" the Chhathi Maiya and said that the people of Bihar will never accept such behaviour.

He said that RJD and Congress leaders dared to equate the Chhath Puja with "drama" and termed it as an utterly "lowly ploy" from them to sway voters ahead of elections.

"Can anyone bear insult to Chhathi Maiya? Can anyone accept someone casting aspersions on Chhath Vratis?" he asked the crowd, eliciting loud voices of approval.

Further hitting out at the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan, PM Modi said that five words define this unholy alliance and they are – Katta (weapon), krurta (cruelty), katuta (bitterness), kushashan (misgovernance) and corruption.

--IANS

mr/svn