Our entire hotel, commercial industry hit; matter must be discussed in Parliament: K'taka Deputy CM

Bengaluru, March 10 (IANS) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress President, D.K. Shivakumar, on Tuesday said issues such as the reported shortage of LPG cylinders and rising fuel prices must be discussed in Parliament, accusing the Union government of avoiding debate on matters affecting people and businesses.

Read More

"Our entire hotel and commercial industry has been affected," he stated.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Dy CM Shivakumar said the issue had already been raised by members of the INDIA Bloc and that several MPs had staged protests demanding a discussion.

“Foreign policy is not about today alone. The stocks of diesel are finishing. It is our right to raise our voice. Our entire hotel and commercial industry has been affected. It is the duty of the government to provide petrol, diesel and gas, which are used by households. It has become a big problem,” he said, adding that such matters must be debated openly in Parliament.

“The government should discuss the shortage of LPG cylinders in Parliament. Our members have raised the issue and the Central government has allowed them to discuss it. All INDIA Bloc MPs have staged a protest. Why are they fearing discussion?” he said.

He also stated that the situation regarding fuel supplies was becoming serious and affecting multiple sectors.

Dy CM Shivakumar further said the issue had implications beyond India, particularly for people working abroad.

“All businessmen and workers from India, in the Middle East, especially Saudi Arabia, are affected. Their families are upset. This is a big failure on the part of the Centre. We will raise our voice unitedly,” he said.

Referring to the recent increase in cooking gas prices, he said the price of LPG cylinders had been hiked by Rs 60 on the occasion of International Women’s Day and questioned why MPs from the state were not raising the issue.

“Not a single MP from the state is talking about it. Let them speak about it. They raise their voices for everything else,” he said.

Responding to remarks by former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda regarding the Mekedatu and Yettinahole projects, Shivakumar said Gowda was free to raise the matter in Parliament and offer suggestions.

“He has spoken about Mekedatu and Yettinahole projects. Let him discuss it in Parliament. I will publicly state what we have done during our tenure. It will not be good if I say anything against him at this age. It would amount to attacking him. I am not willing to attack him. Let him suggest the solution. I do not want to hurt his feelings,” he said.

Dy CM Shivakumar also said he would explain several political matters after completing six years as the Karnataka Congress President.

“On completion of six years as the State Congress President, I will explain everything. Not today. I am planning to hold a press conference tomorrow. Today I have invited only legislators. I have also invited AICC secretaries who are in Bengaluru and parliamentary candidates to the party. I will talk to the media later,” he said.

--IANS

mka/rad