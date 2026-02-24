Other states attracting car factories, Kerala celebrates new brandy: Venugopal​

Thiruvananthapuram Feb 24 (IANS) Drawing a sharp contrast between Kerala and its neighboring States, AICC general secretary and MP K. C. Venugopal on Tuesday alleged that while other states are attracting car manufacturing plants, IT hubs, and investments in artificial intelligence, Kerala under the present dispensation is “celebrating the launch of a new brandy.”​

Addressing the concluding session of a 24-hour hunger strike in front of the Secretariat, led by Mahila Congress State president Jebi Mather, Venugopal said the protest, organised under the slogan “Pinarayi Kalam, Theevilakkalam, Kadakku Purath”, reflected the growing public anger over rising prices and economic distress.​

Without mincing words, he targeted Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, alleging that the government had failed to prioritise industrial growth and job creation.​

“When neighbouring States are bringing in car factories and emerging technology investments, Kerala is marking its achievements with the rollout of ‘Minnal Magic’ brandy,” he said.​

The Congress leader claimed that households across the State, particularly women managing domestic budgets, were reeling under unprecedented price rise. While inflation may occur under any government, effective market intervention was the key to control, he argued.​

Recalling the tenure of former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, Venugopal said the Civil Supplies Corporation had introduced subsidies on 13 essential commodities to stabilise prices.​

He also pointed out that the previous UDF government had taken steps to cushion the impact of fuel price hikes.​

In contrast, he alleged, the present government had not only failed to rein in inflation over the past decade but had also imposed additional cess on petrol and diesel, compounding the burden on the public.​

Venugopal asserted that if returned to power, a UDF government would take firm corrective measures to control prices and restore economic stability in the State.​

Tuesday was the last day of the 15th Kerala Legislative Assembly, as the assembly polls are round the corner and most likely to be announced early next month.

​--IANS

sg/dan