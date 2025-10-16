‘Opposition wants SSR of electoral rolls’: Maha CEO conveys to ECI

Mumbai, Oct 16 (IANS) The office of Maharashtra's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) on Thursday conveyed to the Election Commission of India (ECI) regarding the demand for electoral role revision by opposition parties.

“The demand (of opposition parties) to undertake Special Summary Revision (SSR) of electoral rolls has been conveyed to the Election Commission of India," said a senior official from the CEO's office.

Special Summary Revision (SSR) involves reviewing the voter list and unveiling a draft electoral roll. It is often held before elections and aims to uphold a just and transparent voting process by adding newly eligible voters, including those who have reached 18 years of age or changed their constituency. It also involves the elimination of duplicate and deceased voters.

The move comes a day after the two days of meetings of opposition parties with the CEO S Chockalingam and State Election Commissioner (SEC), Dinesh Waghmare.

The SEC on September 9 had conveyed to the ECI that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Maharashtra cannot be held due to local and civic body polls.

The SEC, in its recent letter, said that it is currently busy completing the election process in 29 Municipal Corporations, all 247 Municipal Councils, 42 NagarPanchayats out of 147 Nagar Panchayats, 32 Zilla Parishads out of 34 Zilla Parishads and 336 Panchayat Samitis out of 351 Panchayat Samitis before January 31 next year as per the Supreme Court order.

SEC pleaded with the ECI to defer SIR till these elections are held, as the poll machinery is currently busy with the preparations and ultimately holding these elections.

On Tuesday, the top leaders of opposition parties had questioned the CEO as to why the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) should be held in Maharashtra before local body polls if it can be held in Bihar prior to assembly elections.

A day later, in a joint meeting with Chockalingam and Waghmare, the leaders demanded that rectify mistakes in the voters' list be rectified before the local body polls. Now, the CEO has conveyed the demand of opposition parties to undertake the Special Summary Revision of the Electoral Rolls.

Sanjay Jog can be contacted at sanjay.j@ians.in

--IANS

sj/dan