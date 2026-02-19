Opposition stages protest outside Bihar Legislative Council over 'rising' crime

Patna, Feb 19 (IANS) The opposition, led by Leader of the Opposition Rabri Devi, created a ruckus outside the Bihar Legislative Council on Thursday, accusing the state government of failing to maintain law and order amid a "rise in crimes" such as murder, rape, and molestation.

Addressing the media, Rabri Devi said the situation in Bihar had become extremely worrying, alleging that incidents of serious crime were continuously increasing while the government was congratulating itself instead of taking corrective action.

She asserted that the opposition would continue its fight on these issues from the streets to the House.

The Leader of the Opposition further alleged that the government was attempting to suppress the voice of the opposition, but warned that such tactics would not succeed.

"Daughters in Bihar are being openly threatened, but they will not be intimidated and will continue to raise their voices against injustice," she said.

During the protest, Rabri Devi also referred to a recent incident linked to the matriculation examination, in which a student allegedly committed suicide after being denied entry into an examination centre for arriving a few minutes late.

Calling the incident deeply unfortunate, she demanded strict action against those responsible and questioned the rule that prevents students from appearing for examinations if they arrive even two to five minutes late.

Meanwhile, the political atmosphere inside the Council also heated up over the issue of liquor prohibition.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLC Sunil Kumar made sharp allegations against the government, claiming that despite prohibition, liquor was freely available across the state.

Sunil Kumar alleged that many ministers and MLAs of the ruling party consume alcohol regularly and even claimed that liquor bottles are opened within the Bihar Legislative Assembly premises. However, Sunil Kumar said he would not name any individual.

The RJD leader further accused Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of creating a parallel liquor economy worth nearly Rs 25,000 crore through the prohibition policy.

He claimed that Bihar’s situation over the past decade had worsened to the point of resembling “Udta Punjab,” alleging widespread substance abuse, including dry drug addiction among children.

Sunil Kumar said the government was ignoring the growing crisis, despite the social consequences of addiction and the alleged failure of enforcement.

--IANS

ajk/svn