Opposition questioning Speaker's integrity harms credibility of Parliament: HM Shah

New Delhi, March 11 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday strongly criticised the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, saying that raising questions about the integrity of the Speaker undermines the credibility of the country's democratic institutions.

Speaking during proceedings in the House, HM Shah said there was no extraordinary incident that warranted prolonged confrontation, yet a detailed discussion had already been held.

“There was no extraordinary incident, yet a discussion of 10 hours had been scheduled. In fact, the debate continued for nearly 13 hours,” he said, adding that both the treasury benches and the Opposition participated extensively in the debate.

According to the Home Minister, more than 42 Members of Parliament took part in the discussion, reflecting that the House had provided ample opportunity for every viewpoint to be expressed.

HM Shah emphasised that while differences of opinion regarding the Speaker’s decisions can exist, the rules of the Lok Sabha clearly state that the Speaker’s ruling is final.

“However, contrary to this established convention, the Opposition has raised questions about the Speaker’s integrity,” he said.

Highlighting the importance of parliamentary traditions, Shah described the Lok Sabha as the country’s largest democratic forum whose reputation extends beyond India.

“India’s democracy has earned credibility and prestige not only within the country but across the world. The global community recognises the strength of our democratic institutions,” he said.

HM Shah cautioned that questioning the integrity of the Speaker -- who acts as the guardian and presiding authority of the House -- could cast doubts on the functioning of India’s democratic processes internationally.

He noted that traditionally, disputes involving the Speaker are resolved through dialogue rather than confrontation.

“Usually, members meet the Speaker in his chamber. The Speaker often calls joint meetings of members from both sides and mediates to resolve issues,” HM Shah said.

Criticising the current situation, the Home Minister said an unusual atmosphere had been created where even approaching the Speaker’s chamber appeared contentious.

“Nothing can be more shameful than creating such a situation,” he remarked.

Stressing that the Speaker’s position is kept above party politics to ensure neutrality, HM Shah said questioning the credibility of the very institution meant to mediate disputes was deeply unfortunate.

“For 75 years, both Houses of Parliament have strengthened the foundations of our democracy. Today, the Opposition has cast doubts on that very foundation and credibility,” he added.

