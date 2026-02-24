Opposition non-existent in 90-95 assembly seats: Assam CM​

Guwahati, Feb 24 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday claimed that the BJP faces virtually no effective opposition in a large majority of Assembly constituencies in the state, asserting that development-led governance has firmly consolidated public support for the ruling party. ​

Read More

Addressing a public gathering in Mariani, Sarma said that in nearly 90 to 95 Assembly seats in Assam, there is no strong opposition presence. ​

Taking a dig at the Congress and other opposition parties, he said their political relevance has significantly diminished due to a lack of vision and organisational strength. ​

“The people of Assam are supporting the BJP because the state has witnessed unprecedented development. Those who think negatively about Assam and its future will be swept away by this storm of development,” the Chief Minister said, projecting confidence ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections. ​

Sarma highlighted infrastructure growth, welfare schemes, and improved governance as key factors behind the BJP’s growing popularity across the state. ​

He said the government’s focus on roads, bridges, healthcare, education, and employment has transformed Assam and strengthened people’s trust in the BJP. ​

The Chief Minister further criticised opposition parties for failing to connect with public aspirations, stating that the Congress and other opposition forces are busy with internal conflicts and political confusion instead of addressing people’s issues. ​

On seat-sharing among BJP allies, Sarma said discussions are progressing smoothly and will be finalised soon. ​

“The seat-sharing talks within the BJP-led alliance will be concluded in the first week of March,” he said, indicating that the ruling coalition is moving in a coordinated manner ahead of the polls. ​

The BJP in Assam is currently allied with parties such as the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL), and seat-sharing negotiations are crucial to maintaining alliance unity and electoral strategy. ​

Political observers say Sarma’s remarks reflect the BJP’s aggressive campaign posture as the party seeks to retain power for a third consecutive term in Assam. ​

The Chief Minister has repeatedly emphasised development and political stability as the cornerstone of the BJP’s electoral narrative. ​

Meanwhile, opposition parties have dismissed Sarma’s claims as overconfidence, asserting that electoral contests will ultimately be decided by voters. However, as alliance talks near completion and campaign activities intensify, Assam’s political landscape is set for a high-voltage battle in the coming months.

​--IANS

tdr/dan