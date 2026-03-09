Opposition, NDA trade barbs over demand for discussion on West Asia crisis

New Delhi, March 9 (IANS) A sharp political exchange broke out between the ruling NDA and the opposition INDIA bloc in the Lok Sabha on Monday over the demand for a discussion on the escalating situation in West Asia, with both sides accusing each other of disrupting the functioning of the house.

The row erupted as the opposition pressed for an immediate debate on the ongoing conflict in West Asia, while the ruling alliance insisted that the house first take up the no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla that had already been listed for discussion.

BJP MP Arun Govil criticised the Opposition, alleging that it was deliberately creating disruptions rather than engaging in debate.

“They bring the resolution themselves, and then they don’t want to talk about it. Then they bring up another topic. The Speaker is tired of explaining to them. They don’t want to do it, they just want disruption," Govil told IANS.

Echoing similar views, BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal said the Opposition must first follow parliamentary procedure before demanding other discussions.

“He brought the resolution, and he is not allowing the Speaker to sit. As per the rules, first there is Javed’s resolution, which requires the support of 54 MPs. Only after that can there be a discussion,” Jaiswal said.

Meanwhile, leaders from the Congress accused the government of avoiding debate and refusing to allow Opposition motions in the House.

Congress MP Kumari Selja alleged that the government had repeatedly blocked adjournment motions moved by the Opposition.

"The government has always been running away. You can see that they have never allowed an adjournment motion, no matter what it is called. During a Parliament session, when there are pressing issues, and an adjournment motion is moved, it is the right of the Opposition to do so. But it clearly shows that the government has no faith in democratic institutions or in the parliamentary process,” she said.

Congress MP Kodikunnil Suresh said the Opposition’s priority was to discuss the impact of the conflict in West Asia on the region and beyond.

"Our first priority today in the House is to seriously discuss the West Asian issue and the war involving Israel, America and Iran, as the entire Middle East is affected. This is the first agenda that should be discussed in the House, but the government did not agree to it," he said.

Congress MP Manish Tewari also stressed the need for a detailed debate on the developments in the region, noting that the situation had been escalating for nearly two weeks.

"The resolution which was supposed to be moved by our colleagues from the Congress was listed in the Lok Sabha today. However, the situation in West Asia and the Greater Middle East has been escalating for the last 13 days. India has a huge diaspora, and for the world’s largest democracy and its supreme temple of democracy not to discuss the situation would be a travesty. That is why the Congress and other Opposition parties have been jointly insisting that there should be a threadbare discussion following the External Affairs Minister’s statement," he said.

The ruling alliance has meanwhile accused the Opposition of wasting Parliament’s time by creating disruptions and chaos in the House while pressing for an immediate discussion on the West Asia situation.

--IANS

sn/vd