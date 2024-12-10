Opposition Files No-Confidence Motion Against RS Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, Cites "Partisan Conduct

New Delhi: The Opposition INDIA bloc on Tuesday submitted a no-confidence motion against Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar to the Secretary General of the Upper House.

In a post on X, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said that the INDIA group had no option but to formally submit a no-confidence motion against the Rajya Sabha Chairman for the extremely "partisan manner."

"ALL parties belonging to the INDIA group have had no option but to formally submit a no-confidence motion against the learned Hon'ble Chairman of the Rajya Sabha for the extremely partisan manner in which he has been conducting the proceedings of the Council of States. It has been a very painful decision for the INDIA parties to take, but in the interests of parliamentary democracy, they have had to take this step. The motion has just been submitted to the Secretary General of the Rajya Sabha," Jairam Ramesh said in a post on X.

TMC leader Sagarika Ghosh said, "TMC has walked out of the Rajya Sabha. In pursuit of our constitutional rights, in order to protect constitutional parliamentary democracy, we have given in our resolution of no-confidence. We have given it because the Modi government is murdering Parliament. The opposition is not being allowed to raise people's issues."

TMC MP Sushmita Dev said that the no-confidence motion against the Rajya Sabha Chairman moved by the Opposition is allowed under the Constitution

"We want to raise the issues of the public. Our leader Mamata Didi has told us that issues of employment, inflation, Manipur and funds meant for West Bengal to be raised. When the BJP talks on issues other than these, it is their way to ensure they don't talk on these important issues. If there is a discussion, we could rip the BJP to shreds on these issues. So, TMC walked out of the Rajya Sabha today over BJP obstructing proceedings of the House. The no-confidence motion (against Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar) moved by the Opposition is allowed under the Constitution, it is not against the rules," Sushmita Dev said.

Congress led by the INDIA bloc has been demanding a discussion over the Adani issue and also held a protest in the Parliament premises.

Meanwhile, several Opposition MPs on Tuesday demonstrated over the Adani issue in Parliament premises, carrying black 'jholas' (bags) with caricatures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and billionaire Gautam Adani printed on them and 'Modi Adani Bhai Bhai' written on the obverse side.

On Tuesday, the Winter Session of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day after unruly scenes broke out during the proceedings. Members of Parliament from both opposition and treasury benches exchanged heated remarks, leading to a disruption in the day's schedule.

The first session of the winter Parliament commenced on November 25, with both Houses getting adjourned fairly early due to disruptions. The winter session will go on till December 20. (ANI)