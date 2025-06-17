Opportunities for all: Assam CM on visit of tribal students to semiconductor plant

Guwahati, June 17 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said that at least 50 students from tribal communities were recently taken on an exposure visit to the upcoming Tata Semiconductor Facility.

The visit was organised as part of their ongoing Semiconductor Fabrication and Characterisation Training, a key initiative aimed at equipping students with the technical know-how and practical experience required to thrive in the rapidly growing semiconductor industry.

Highlighting the government’s commitment to inclusive development, CM Sarma said the initiative underscores the belief -- “opportunities are for all”.

The training programme, he added, is designed to make students "industry-ready" and align their skills with emerging national priorities such as semiconductor manufacturing, which has become a crucial area under India’s tech-driven growth strategy.

The tour allowed students to interact with industry professionals, observe cutting-edge fabrication processes, and gain insights into the operations of a state-of-the-art facility.

It also served as a motivational push for students from underrepresented communities, offering them a first-hand look at the possibilities that lie ahead with the right training and support.

Later, the CM wrote on X, "Unlocking possibilities 50 students from the tribal communities were taken on a tour to the upcoming Tata Semiconductor Facility as part of their Semiconductor Fabrication and Characterization Training, which will make them industry ready. Because opportunities are for all!"

The upcoming Tata Semiconductor plant is an ambitious project by the state government.

Earlier, CM Sarma appealed to the commander-in-chief of the banned militant outfit United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I), Paresh Baruah, to refrain from creating any such environment which is detrimental to investments in the state.

“I want to appeal to Paresh Baruah that after several years, Assam has been witnessing big investments coming to the state. The TATA group has been constructing a large semiconductor plant and other industry key players are also looking to invest here,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that Baruah should refrain from creating any environment which might affect investors coming to Assam.

“The state has seen recently progress and development after many decades. If the ULFA-I tries to destabilise the peace in the state, it will adversely impact the youths of Assam,” he said, adding that before inciting violence, Baruah must always think about the 14 lakh unemployed youths of Assam.

--IANS

tdr/dpb