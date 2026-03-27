Oppn’s conduct in Parliament unfortunate, allegations on fuel shortage baseless: Joshi

New Delhi, March 27 (IANS) Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Friday termed the Opposition’s behaviour in Parliament as “most unfortunate,” accusing the Congress and other parties of acting irresponsibly at a time when the world is grappling with economic challenges, particularly rising crude oil prices.

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“The Opposition’s behaviour in Parliament at present is most unfortunate. The Congress and a few other major parties are acting irresponsibly,” Joshi said, claiming that instead of acknowledging government efforts, they are criticising decisions and spreading rumours.

Addressing the media, Joshi said that while global energy markets have been under stress, the government has taken timely steps to ensure stability in supply and pricing. He noted that crude oil prices have surged internationally, impacting economies worldwide, but India has managed the situation effectively.

He highlighted that the government recently reduced excise duty on petrol and diesel to ease the burden on citizens as well as oil marketing companies. “Oil companies were managing as much as possible during this period, and now the government has reduced excise duty, ensuring that the burden on companies and common people is minimised,” he said.

Referring to concerns raised during the early days of the ongoing global crisis, Joshi said that fears about fuel shortages have proven unfounded. “At the beginning of the crisis, Rahul Gandhi had said there will be scarcity of petrol and diesel in the nation in two to three days. Today is the 27th day, and fuel is available everywhere,” he asserted.

He further stated that rumours had triggered panic buying among consumers, leading to a temporary spike in demand. Despite this, he emphasised that there has been no disruption in supply. “Even though rumours increased demand due to panic buying, petrol and diesel continue to be available across the country,” he said.

On Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), the minister acknowledged some constraints in global supply but said the government has taken steps to streamline distribution and enhance commercial production. He also dismissed claims of shortages in Piped Natural Gas (PNG) and Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), calling such allegations baseless.

“There is no shortage of LNG or PNG, yet rumours are being spread about a possible lockdown. All these allegations are baseless,” Joshi said.

He also asserted that India’s economy remains on a strong growth path despite global uncertainties, crediting the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The country’s economy is growing, and India is moving forward under the leadership of the Prime Minister. Some people cannot tolerate this progress,” he said, accusing sections of the Opposition of hoping for failure to target the government.

Joshi added that the government, under Modi’s leadership, is handling the situation with his experience and stability. “Those who are hoping that the system will fail and that the Prime Minister’s reputation will be damaged — this is never going to happen,” he said.

He reiterated that despite global crises, India continues to move ahead steadily, with adequate energy availability and policy measures aimed at safeguarding both consumers and industry.

--IANS

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