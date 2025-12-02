'Oppn wants to create ruckus, spread lawlessness': Dharmendra Pradhan over SIR row

New Delhi: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday lashed out at the opposition in Parliament, accusing them of deliberately trying to “create a ruckus and spread lawlessness” instead of engaging in constructive debate.

The remarks come amid the opposition's protests over the ongoing Special Intensive Revision of Electoral Rolls (SIR) and demand for a deeper discussion on electoral roll revision and national issues.

Speaking to the reporters, Pradhan said, “The Prime Minister rightly said that discussions should be on policy, and the government is ready to face criticism on any issue. But you (the opposition) want to create a ruckus and spread lawlessness...”

He urged the opposition to return to the House and follow constitutional procedure. “The opposition should come inside and discuss matters according to the law and procedure. The government wants to discuss ‘Vande Mataram’. Is the 150th anniversary of ‘Vande Mataram’ not a matter of pride for all citizens?” he asked, highlighting the government’s intention to mark the milestone of the national song.

Pradhan reiterated that the government had no objection to any legitimate discussion. “In Parliament, we have no objections. The government has clearly presented its stance that any issue can be discussed... I appeal to the opposition to participate in discussions according to rules and procedures, and if there is any sense of rationality left, they should accept the mandate of Bihar,” he said, referencing recent electoral verdicts in the state.

Turning to comments made by Akhilesh Yadav, head of the Samajwadi Party, Pradhan offered a blunt critique: “Akhilesh Yadav had toured extensively in Bihar, making many big statements. Rahul Gandhi also toured Bihar a lot, and his sister visited extensively. Their beloved Tejashwi Yadav also toured Bihar widely. Yet, the public has completely rejected them... This was evident even before the Uttar Pradesh elections that they were likely to lose.”

The escalation comes against a backdrop of mounting tension in Parliament since the start of the Winter Session. The opposition, citing alleged “vote chori” and potential disenfranchisement under the SIR process in multiple states, has repeatedly disrupted proceedings, demanding a full debate on the issue.

On Monday, the House witnessed multiple adjournments after opposition MPs rushed into the Well in the Lok Sabha, raising slogans and holding placards, accusing the government and electoral authorities of undermining democratic processes.

--IANS