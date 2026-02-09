Oppn targets BJP over China border, unemployment; Savarkar row resurfaces

New Delhi, Feb 9 (IANS) Opposition parties on Monday mounted a sharp attack on the BJP-led central government, accusing it of avoiding parliamentary debate on critical national issues such as border infrastructure, inflation and unemployment, while raking up ideological controversies for political gain.

Speaking after announcing a meeting of Opposition parties, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said there was growing internal conflict within the BJP and alleged that the government was deliberately stalling the functioning of Parliament. “The BJP speaks nothing but lies. The government does not want Parliament to function,” he said.

Raising concerns over the China border, Yadav questioned the government’s record on territorial and infrastructure development since 2014. “What was India’s territorial position before 2014, and what is it today in 2026? It is a very sensitive border. If the Opposition wants to raise an issue, the government should at least listen and act,” he said.

Citing road infrastructure along the Line of Actual Control, Yadav said the Samajwadi Party had suggested construction of a six-lane road from Gwalior to the Lipulekh area to strengthen logistics for the armed forces. “The six-lane road was not approved. Even the four-lane road promised later was not built, and now only a double-lane road with paved shoulders is being constructed,” he said, asking the government to compare India’s border infrastructure with that of China.

The SP chief also questioned delays and cost escalation in major infrastructure projects, including the bullet train. “The project cost has gone up from ₹1 lakh crore to ₹2 lakh crore. Prime Ministers come from Uttar Pradesh, yet there is no clarity when a bullet train will run in the state. Gorakhpur does not even have a completed Metro, and during rains, boats are still required,” he said.

On RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s remarks that Bharat Ratna should be conferred on Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, the SP chief said the government was attempting to divert attention from pressing issues. “We want a debate on ‘18 equals zero’ (referring to the India–US trade deal), but you want to debate something else,” he said, cautioning against reopening historical debates.

Echoing similar concerns, Azad Samaj Party (ASP) chief and Lok Sabha MP Chandra Shekhar Aazad said while freedom of expression allowed anyone to express opinions, the BJP government functions under the influence of the RSS. He alleged that decisions were often taken at the organisation’s direction.

Aazad also criticised the government for ignoring demands to honour social reformers and freedom fighters who represented marginalised communities. “We demanded the Bharat Ratna for Kanshi Ram and for 1857 revolution hero Kotwal Dhan Singh Gurjar. The government goes silent on such contributions,” he said.

While highlighting governance challenges, Aazad said the country is facing serious problems related to inflation, employment, housing, law and order, and pollution, particularly in Delhi and other major cities. “Instead of addressing these issues, the government is focussing only on matters that give it political advantage,” he alleged.

--IANS

sn/rad