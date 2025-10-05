Oppn slams BJP for questioning NCRB data naming Kolkata safest city

New Delhi, Oct 5 (IANS) As the BJP questioned the National Crime Records Bureau's (NCRB) 2023 report that named Kolkata the safest city in India, the Opposition on Sunday hit back, pointing out that the NCRB functions under the Union Home Ministry, which is headed by BJP leader Amit Shah, and accused the party of doubting its own government's data.

According to the NCRB, Kolkata has retained its position as the safest city for the fourth consecutive year. The city recorded 83.9 cognisable offences per lakh population in 2023 -- the lowest among 19 Indian cities with populations above 20 lakh.

The average crime rate across these cities was 828 per lakh. The data also indicated a steady decline in Kolkata’s crime rate over the past two years -- from 103.5 in 2021 to 86.5 in 2022.

The BJP, however, rejected the findings, alleging that the West Bengal Police had under-reported crimes to project the state in a favourable light.

Reacting sharply to the BJP's claims, Shiv Sena(UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi told IANS, "The problem with the BJP is that in the states where they are in power, they fail to ensure safety, especially for women. Limits have been crossed regarding women's security, whether in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh or other states."

She said that the BJP-ruled states should adopt the same strategies as Bengal to curb the crime rate.

"Instead of appreciating West Bengal for being safe for women, they are raising questions about it. If the BJP governments follow the principles being followed in Bengal, then maybe their cities will also become safe for women. The parties should rise above politics in this matter," she added.

Uttar Pradesh Congress spokesperson Surendra Rajput also criticised the BJP.

Speaking to IANS, he said, "If the BJP has its doubts, they should raise these questions in front of the Home Ministry and ask Amit Shah about this. NCRB is part of Amit Shah's department. This means that the BJP leaders do not trust Amit Shah, and there is an internal rift in the BJP. The party is not happy with PM Modi's leadership."

--IANS

sd/dpb