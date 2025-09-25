Oppn doing politics over bodies: CM Mamata on electrocution deaths in Bengal

Kolkata, Sep 25 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Thursday, accused the opposition parties in West Bengal of playing "politics over bodies" amid multiple electrocution deaths in and around Kolkata earlier this week.

A total of 10 electrocution deaths, including eight in Kolkata, were reported from the state on Tuesday, after the victims came in contact with the electricity wires submerged in the waterlogged streets in different pockets of the city following nightlong rains earlier this week.

On Thursday, the Chief Minister inaugurated several community Durga Puja pandals in Kolkata, and while inaugurating one such pandal, she accused the opposition parties of resorting to politics over the deaths due to electrocution.

"We never do politics over bodies. Any death is unfortunate. Those who are now resorting to politics over the deaths should do some self-introspection," Chief Minister Banerjee said.

Without naming Nawsad Siddique, the lone India Secular Front (ISF) member in state Assembly, the Chief Minister also ridiculed him for filing a PIL at the Calcutta High Court earlier this week over the multiple electrocution deaths.

"Some people had filed a case in this issue at the Calcutta High Court. There are some people in the state whose only motto in life is to create complications," the Chief Minister said.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Banerjee also blamed the Damodar Valley Corporation for the flood-like situation in West Bengal every year for allegedly releasing floodwater from their dams without giving prior intimation to the state government.

"There is not enough dredging at the Farakka barrage. The Kolkata Port Trust also does not do proper dredging. This worsens the situation further. Moreover, there had been record rains within a short period of time. I had been constantly highlighting these issues. But they are always being ignored," the Chief Minister said.

