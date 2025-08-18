Operation Naya Savera: 112 victims of human trafficking, prostitution and child labour rescued in Bihar

Patna, Aug 18 (IANS) In a major crackdown on human trafficking, prostitution, orchestras and dance groups, Bihar Police rescued 112 minors and women from exploitation during a special state-wide campaign "Operation Naya Savera" conducted from July 31 to August 14.

The victims include 41 minor girls, 7 women, and 64 minor boys, said ADG (Weaker Sections) Amit Kumar Jain at a press conference held at Sardar Patel Bhawan, Police Headquarters in Patna on Monday.

During the operation, 50 human traffickers, including 28 men and 22 women, were arrested, and 24 FIRs were registered.

Launched on the occasion of International Human Trafficking Prevention Day (July 30), the campaign targeted victims trapped in human trafficking, child labour, prostitution, orchestra and theatre groups, with a focus on rehabilitation.

As part of the drive, 19 orchestra/theatre groups were busted in districts including Patna (2), Kishanganj (7), Purnea (3), Rohtas (3), Madhubani (1), Araria (3), Saran (29), and Bettiah (1).

63 victims of child labour were freed from Patna (23), Sitamarhi (21), Vaishali (4), Katihar (3), Bagaha (1), Madhubani (3), Narkatiaganj railway station (2), and Sasaram railway station (6).

The rescued victims also include 3 from Nepal, 13 from West Bengal, 4 from Uttar Pradesh, and one each from Odisha and Jharkhand.

ADG Jain further said that from January 2025 till now, police have registered 329 FIRs in trafficking-related cases across districts, rescuing 1,016 victims, including 217 minor girls, 77 women, and 722 minor boys.

A total of 250 traffickers have been arrested and sent to jail under BNS provisions.

Recognising exemplary efforts under the campaign, the Saran district was awarded the first prize, while Patna stood second.

In addition, the ADG highlighted ongoing initiatives of the CID Weaker Sections.

“Since the establishment of a counseling cell in 2021, 157 applications related to family disputes have been received till August 17, 2025, of which 142 cases have been resolved, including 56 through mutual settlement,” Jain said.

A special helpdesk for trans women (bisexual women) has also been created at the police station level.

The existing women’s helplines in 855 police stations will now function additionally as trans women helpdesks, guided by newly issued SOPs to ensure accessibility and speedy resolution of their cases.

