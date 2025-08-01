'Operation Milap': 142 missing children, adults reunited by South-West Delhi Police in July

New Delhi, Aug 1 (IANS) In a remarkable display of dedication and compassion, the South-West District Police successfully traced and reunited 142 missing individuals, including 61 children and 81 adults, with their families during the month of July under ‘Operation Milap’.

Between July 1 and July 31, the police launched intensive search operations immediately upon receiving reports of missing or kidnapped individuals.

Their efforts included local enquiries, CCTV surveillance, and outreach at bus stands, railway stations, and public transport hubs.

Information was also gathered from drivers, conductors, vendors, and local informers.

Records of nearby police stations and hospitals were thoroughly examined to aid the search.

According to Delhi Police, from January 1 to July 31, 2025, the district police have reunited a total of 801 missing people, comprising 258 children and 543 adults.

Key police stations played a pivotal role during July as Police Station (PS) Kapashera traced 8 children and 15 adults; Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) teams recovered 22 children and 1 adult; PS Sagarpur reunited 9 children and 9 adults; and PS Palam Village traced 3 children and 15 adults. PS Vasant Kunj South and PS Delhi Cantt each reunited 10 and 9 missing people respectively, alongside missing children.

Other stations, including Kishangarh, Vasant Kunj North, R.K. Puram, S.J. Enclave, Vasant Vihar, Sarojini Nagar, and South Campus, contributed significantly, collectively reuniting dozens more individuals with their families.

“Under 'Operation Milap', South-West District Police reaffirmed their commitment to public service by ensuring the safe return of 142 missing individuals to their homes. Their compassionate approach, coupled with methodical investigations and swift action, brought hope and relief to many grieving families,” said DCP Amit Goel, South-West District.

Under 'Operation Milap', the police combined compassion with methodical investigation, bringing comfort and closure to many families. Their swift coordination and relentless pursuit of leads continue to inspire trust in the force’s public service mission.

--IANS

