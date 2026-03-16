Only five of eight days available for filing nominations in TN Assembly polls: CEO Patnaik

Chennai, March 16 (IANS) Tamil Nadu’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Archana Patnaik on Monday clarified that candidates contesting the April 23 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections will effectively have only five working days to file their nomination papers, despite the Election Commission announcing an eight-day window for submissions.

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Briefing the media about election preparations in the state, Patnaik said that the nomination filing period has been scheduled from March 30 to April 6.

However, three of those days fall on public holidays, leaving only five working days during which candidates can submit their nomination papers. "The Election Commission has provided an eight-day window for filing nominations, but since three of those days are public holidays, candidates will be able to submit their papers only on the remaining five days," she said.

The Election Commission of India on Sunday announced that the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 23, with the counting of votes scheduled for May 4.

The notification for the election is expected to formally initiate the nomination process and other election procedures.

Patnaik noted that election authorities across the state are making extensive preparations to ensure that the electoral process proceeds smoothly and transparently.

Officials have been instructed to strictly follow the guidelines issued by the Election Commission, including those related to nomination procedures, monitoring of campaign expenditure, and enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct.

The Chief Electoral Officer also highlighted the steps being taken to curb the influence of unaccounted money in the election process. She revealed that enforcement agencies had seized Rs 1.26 crore in cash in a single day during inspection drives across the state.

According to Patnaik, the seized amount was being transported without valid documents, prompting officials to confiscate the money as part of intensified election surveillance measures.

Authorities have increased monitoring at check posts, transportation hubs, and sensitive locations to prevent the distribution of illegal cash, liquor, or other inducements to voters during the election period.

Surveillance teams, flying squads, and static monitoring units have been deployed throughout Tamil Nadu as part of these efforts.

Patnaik urged candidates and political parties to strictly adhere to election rules and ensure transparency in campaign finances. She also appealed to the public to cooperate with election authorities in maintaining a fair and peaceful electoral process.

The upcoming Assembly election is expected to witness a keen political contest as major parties intensify their preparations for the high-stakes poll scheduled next month.

--IANS

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