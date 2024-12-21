Only Dharma as Duty Brings Happiness: Amit Shah Quotes Chanakya Sutra in Tripura

Agartala: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday highlighted the importance of 'Dharma' as duty, saying that it is written in Chanakya Sutra how only the nations which follow dharma (as duty) can live in peace and happiness.

Clarifying that the Chanakya Sutra talks about dharma as a duty, he said, "Chanakya sutra says - only those states and nations can live in happiness and peace where people follow Dharma - which here means duty and not religion... He further says that of which nation, people can follow duty - the nations which are prosperous."

Shah was addressing the North East Bankers Conclave 2.0 in Agartala, Tripura. State's Chief Minister Manik Saha also attended the event.

"Till we do not fulfil the economic needs of the 140 crores of people, till then we cannot become a developed nation. A developed nation's imagination is that itself, that every person is successful in raising their families, each person to have basic needs met, contributes to the nation's development," Shah said in the Conclave.

In a post on X, Shah also highlighted how a "robust ecosystem" for commerce and industries is being built in the north east, while highlighting a broadcast of his speech.

Talking about the economic development in the north east region further, he said that India cannot become a 'Viksit bharat' till that is achieved for north east.

"In north-east, when there is less economic connectivity, development is less, there is less peace among people then how can India become a Viksit rashtriya (developed nation)," he said.

Talking about the plan for a 'Viksit Bharat 2047, he added how on the day India completes hundred years of Independence, it will become a developed nation.

He added, "On August 15 2047, when India will celebrate hundred years of Independence, then India will be number one in all aspects and India will be a completely developed nation. To achieve that, everyone has to work towards the development of the nation, only then in 2047 can we become a 'Viksit Rashtriya.'" (ANI)