'Only BJP can bring peace in Bengal': BJP leader criticises Trinamool over law and order

New Delhi, March 29 (IANS) West Bengal BJP leader Dilip Ghosh vehemently criticised the Trinamool Congress government on Sunday, asserting that the "entire nation is suffering due to the unrest in the state," and that only the Bharatiya Janata Party can bring peace to the region.

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Speaking to IANS, Ghosh said, “People coming from Bangladesh, including criminals and terrorists, are causing destruction across the nation.” He said the situation demands urgent administrative control, adding that Bengal must be governed properly at all costs.

Emphasising the need for stricter governance, he said, “Law and order should be brought into order, and until the BJP comes to power here, there is no chance of improvement. Only the BJP can bring peace in this state and safeguard the border here.”

He also referred to the BJP’s planned political offensive, stating that “the people will respond to Trinamool’s charge sheet,” asserting that the public will deliver the answer in the upcoming polls.

Ghosh further targeted the ruling dispensation on identity politics, saying, “Bengalis are respected all over the world. You bring candidates from outside and put them here -- from Bihar, Gujarat -- and then it becomes clear who supports whom.” He added that such moves show that Bengalis are not backing the ruling party.

He is contesting from the Kharagpur Sadar Assembly constituency, a seat he won in the 2016 Assembly elections.

As West Bengal heads toward a crucial Assembly election, the political battle between the BJP and Trinamool Congress is intensifying across multiple fronts.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday unveiled a 39-page “charge sheet” or white paper presented by the Bharatiya Janata Party, targeting 15 years of alleged misgovernance under the All India Trinamool Congress ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.

The document outlines a wide range of concerns, including issues of infiltration, claims of systemic corruption, and what the party described as an institutional breakdown. It also flags economic and industrial decline, along with challenges in the healthcare sector, as key areas of concern during the Trinamool’s tenure.

Additionally, the charge sheet raised allegations of an “assault on democracy”, positioning these issues at the centre of the BJP’s campaign narrative as the state heads into a high-stakes electoral battle next month.

--IANS

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