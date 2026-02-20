One year of BJP rule in Delhi: CM highlights health cover, food schemes, work culture shift

New Delhi, Feb 20 (IANS) Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday marked the completion of one year of the Delhi government, highlighting the focus on delivery of results, welfare initiatives, and positive transformation across the city.

Addressing the media, Gupta said, “Every step we have taken forward has been guided by the principle of less paperwork and more work. Today, that approach is clearly visible on the ground. The government in Delhi does not engage in poster politics or tweet politics – we have changed the work culture in the city.”

"We do what previous governments only made noise about: We deliver solutions. Where earlier there was only delay and blame‑game, we take responsibility and execute work within defined timelines. This approach is guided by the BJP’s nationalist ideology and the Prime Minister’s core mantra – 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Prayas' – ensuring that our politics focusses on service and development, not personal or partisan gains," she added.

On completing one year, she said, “I can confidently tell the people of Delhi that we have worked across all sectors to bring about a positive transformation. As I present my report card, this book containing our detailed report will reach everyone, highlighting the key achievements of the government.”

Gupta elaborated on welfare initiatives launched under her government.

She said, “The BJP works in line with Deendayal Upadhyay’s Antyodaya principle, prioritising the welfare of the poorest. On the very first day of the government, the Cabinet took a decision on the Ayushman Yojana. A health cover of Rs 10 lakh has been made available: In one year, 7 lakh people have registered, and over 30,000 beneficiaries have availed of health benefits through Ayushman Bharat and the Pradhan Mantri Vaya Vandana Yojana (PMVVY).”

Highlighting food security, she said, “Another core principle of our welfare philosophy is that the greatest need of any person is food. With the vision that no one in Delhi should go hungry, Atal Canteens were started. Today, 70 Atal Canteens are operational, providing wholesome meals with dignity to the poor, shelter residents, and labourers for just ₹5.”

Expressing gratitude, Gupta added, “I sincerely thank the people of Delhi for giving the BJP the opportunity to serve in the city. My heartfelt gratitude goes to all BJP workers whose years of hard work helped create the majority government. I am deeply thankful to the sisters of Delhi and our nation, whose blessings and support have kept my energy and courage alive.”

She concluded, “One year was the time to change Delhi’s direction, and I assure you that the five years will be to transform Delhi’s condition.”

Earlier, the Chief Minister visited the Marghat Wale Hanuman Baba Temple to seek blessings and distributed prasad to sanitation workers, reinforcing her commitment to welfare and community engagement.

