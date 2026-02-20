One killed, three injured in highway accident in Bihar's Khagaria

Patna, Feb 20 (IANS) A horrific road accident on National Highway-31 early Friday morning sent shockwaves across Bihar after a youth was killed and three others were injured in Khagaria district, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Raju Mandal, a student leader and district president of a prominent political party in Bihar.

He died on the spot after the car in which he was travelling was hit by a speeding truck near the Pasraha police station area in Khagaria district.

Three other occupants of the car sustained serious injuries in the crash and were reported to be in critical condition, officials said.

According to family members, Raju Mandal and his companions were returning from a wedding ceremony in Muzaffarpur when the accident occurred in the early hours of Friday.

The impact of the collision was so severe that the vehicle was completely mangled, resulting in Mandal’s instant death at the scene.

On receiving information about the accident, the Dial-112 emergency response team and personnel from Pasraha police station rushed to the spot and began rescue operations.

With the help of local residents, the injured persons were immediately shifted to the Gogri Sub-Divisional Hospital, where they were provided first aid.

Due to the critical nature of their injuries, all three were later referred to a private hospital for advanced treatment, where they are currently undergoing medical care.

Police have taken the body into custody and sent it for post-mortem examination as per standard legal procedure.

An investigation into the exact cause of the accident is currently underway, officials said.

Preliminary findings indicate that overspeeding and negligence may have contributed to the fatal collision.

The tragic death of the young student leader has triggered widespread grief across political and social circles in the district.

Students, party workers, and local leaders expressed deep sorrow and paid tributes to Raju Mandal, remembering him for his active role in student politics.

A pall of mourning has descended over the region, with party supporters expressing shock, grief, and anguish over the untimely loss.

Earlier this week, high speed claimed five lives, including that of a teenager, in Khagaria district on February 16 in three separate road accidents reported from different police station areas.

The victims, all motorcycle riders or pillion passengers, were crushed by speeding vehicles, triggering public anger and a brief blockade on National Highway-31.

--IANS

ajk/pgh