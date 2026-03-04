One killed, several injured in fire incident in Bengal's Madhyamgram

Kolkata, March 4 (IANS) One person was killed and several others sustained burn injuries after a fire broke out in Madhyamgram in North 24 Parganas district on the day of Holi, police said on Wednesday.

The identity of the deceased has not yet been established, police sources said, adding that efforts are underway to identify the victim.

The injured persons have been rescued and taken to a local hospital, where they are currently undergoing treatment.

According to local sources, the fire broke out in a row of shops adjacent to Madhyamgram railway station, triggering panic in the area.

Witnesses reported hearing a series of cylinder explosions, after which the flames spread rapidly from one shop to another.

Four fire engines rushed to the spot to bring the situation under control, while officers from the Madhyamgram police station also reached the site.

According to the latest reports, the fire broke out along Madhyamgram Station Road, where a restaurant, a sweet shop and several other establishments were completely gutted.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined. However, preliminary findings of the fire department suggest that a gas cylinder explosion might have triggered the blaze.

The flames later spread to nearby structures, making it difficult for firefighters to initially contain the fire in the densely populated locality.

After nearly an hour of firefighting operations, the blaze was brought under control.

Soon after the fire was doused, firefighters recovered a charred body from inside one of the gutted shops.

Barasat SDPO Vidyagar Ajinkya Ananta said, “As soon as the news of the fire was received, personnel from the fire department and the police reached the spot. Firefighters were trying to douse the flames on a war footing.

“A large number of people had gathered at the spot. As the crowd increased, the firefighting operation was being disrupted, and they had to be moved away from the vicinity.

“It is not yet possible to ascertain exactly how many shops were damaged, but initial indications suggest that four to five shops have been completely gutted.”

