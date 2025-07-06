One killed, five injured in another fireworks unit explosion in TN's Sivakasi

Chennai, July 6 (IANS) In yet another tragic incident from Tamil Nadu’s fireworks hub, one worker was killed and five others injured in a powerful explosion at the Hindustan Fireworks unit in Keezha Thayilpatti near Sivakasi on Sunday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as 50-year-old M. Balagurusamy of Tiruthangal.

Police said the impact of the explosion was so severe that his body was torn apart, with fire and rescue personnel forced to collect body parts from various locations around the blast site.

The blast reportedly occurred while workers were involved in the production of aerial fireworks. Investigators suspect that friction during the manufacturing process may have triggered the explosion.

Though the unit held a valid licence from the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO), questions have been raised over whether it had proper permission to operate on a Sunday, typically observed as a weekly holiday for fireworks units in the region.

Five other workers sustained injuries, mainly from flying debris as they attempted to flee. They were rushed to the Sivakasi Government Hospital for treatment. Officials described their injuries as minor.

The fire that followed the explosion rapidly spread through the premises, consuming over 10 working sheds. Thick plumes of black smoke were seen rising high into the sky and were visible from miles away.

Firefighters from Sivakasi, led by Station Officer T. Srinivasan, battled to bring the blaze under control as gusty winds hampered their efforts. District authorities responded swiftly.

Virudhunagar District Revenue Officer R. Rajendran ordered the immediate suspension of the unit’s sulphur licence pending further investigation.

This is the second major accident in the district in less than a week. On July 1, a similar explosion at Gokules Fireworks in Chinnakamanpatti claimed eight lives, once again highlighting persistent safety lapses in the fireworks manufacturing sector.

Officials from the Police, Fire Services, and Revenue departments are conducting a joint inquiry into the latest accident.

While safety protocols and regulations exist on paper, enforcement and compliance remain inconsistent, especially during peak production seasons. Locals and activists have once again called for a thorough audit of all operating units in the region to prevent further loss of life in Sivakasi’s high-risk fireworks industry.

--IANS

aal/vd