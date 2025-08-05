One killed as LPG cylinder blast triggers building collapse near Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Aug 5 (IANS) A person died and three others, including a woman, were injured after a cooking gas cylinder exploded, triggering a building collapse.

The incident occurred in Medchal town near Hyderabad on Monday night.

The building collapsed under the impact of the blast, destroying three shops and damaging nearby structures.

According to police, the blast occurred in a house on Market Road in Medchal town in Medchal Malkajgiri district.

The explosion occurred in the building owned by Sriramulu Goud, a former member of Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituency (MPTC).

The 50-year-old building housed two flower shops and a mobile shop at the front, with a residential portion at the rear occupied by Goud's sister, Thirupathamma (55).

According to an eyewitness, they heard a loud explosion and within a second the building came crashing down.

A person walking past the building sustained injuries due to flying debris. He died while being taken to a hospital. He was yet to be identified.

Three others were injured in the incident. Thirupathamma, who was pulled out of the rubble by rescue teams, sustained serious burns. Rafiq (23), a stationery shop worker nearby, and Dinesh (25), a mobile shop employee, were also injured.

The explosion also destroyed the two flower shops and the mobile shop housed in the building.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Shankar Reddy said police personnel and Disaster Response Force (DRF) teams rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the hospital.

The rescue teams were clearing debris. The forensic team also visited the spot and gathered clues. The ACP said they registered a case and took up an investigation.

Meanwhile, a person died and two others were injured when a car in which they were travelling rammed into a truck near Borrelagudem in Choutuppal mandal of Nalgonda district.

The accident occurred when the car was coming to Hyderabad from Vijayawada. The deceased was identified as M. Savitramma (55). The victims were residents of Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh.

--IANS

ms/svn