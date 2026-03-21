One killed, another injured as market roof collapses in Bengal's Malda on Eid

Kolkata, March 21 (IANS) A tragic incident unfolded on the morning of Eid in West Bengal’s Malda district, where one person lost his life, and another sustained serious injuries after a portion of a market roof collapsed, officials said.

Read More

The tragedy took place at the Netaji Commercial Market in the Rathbari area of ​​English Bazar, officials added. The deceased has been identified as Mintu Sarkar. The police have launched an investigation into the incident.

Netaji Commercial Market in the Rathbari area of Malda town houses numerous shops, both large and small. Locals alleged that as the market is old, its roof was in a dilapidated condition. On Saturday morning, a section of that very roof collapsed.

Mintu Sarkar and Deep Sardar were trapped beneath the debris. Mintu Sarkar was responsible for guarding the market during the night shift, while Deep Sarkar served as a municipal supervisor.

It was learnt that the roof collapsed directly upon them. Hearing the loud crash caused by the accident, locals rushed to the scene. Upon receiving news of the incident, Shubhamoy Basu, a Councilor of the English Bazar Municipality, and Ashish Kundu, the Trinamool candidate for the local Assembly constituency, arrived at the site.

Two individuals were pulled out from beneath the rubble and taken to a local hospital. There, doctors pronounced Mintu Sarkar dead. The police have sent the body for an autopsy.

Deep Sardar is currently undergoing treatment at Malda Medical College and Hospital.

The English Bazar Municipality is responsible for the maintenance of the Netaji Commercial Market in Malda town. However, questions have been raised regarding the standard of maintenance and upkeep.

The area is home to numerous old and abandoned buildings, yet commercial activities continue to operate right within them.

Locals also said that the accident occurred because the roof got severely weakened following a night of continuous rain and thunderstorms.

--IANS

sch/skp