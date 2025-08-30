One dead after quarrel over chunni prasad at Delhi's Kalkaji Temple, accused in custody

New Delhi, Aug 30 (IANS) A man was killed following a violent quarrel at the Kalkaji Temple in New Delhi after an argument over Chunni Prasad escalated into a physical assault, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred late on Friday evening, when a group of people confronted the victim, identified as 35-year-old Yogendra Singh, who had been serving as a 'sewadaar' at the temple for the past 14 to 15 years.

The deceased, Yogendra, was a resident of Fattepur, located in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi.

According to Delhi Police, a PCR call was received around 9:30 P.M. on Friday, following which a team immediately reached the scene.

Officials confirmed that an FIR has been registered under No. 515/25 with Sections 103(1)/3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Authorities further revealed that one of the accused, 30-year-old Atul Pandey, a resident of Dakshinpuri in the National Capital, was caught by members of the public and handed over to police; however, others remain at large.

"Remaining accused are being identified and efforts are being made to apprehend them," the police said in a statement.

Investigations have revealed that the accused had come to the temple for 'darshan'. Following the prayers, they demanded Chunni Prasad from Yogendra Singh. When he refused, an altercation broke out.

In the course of the heated exchange, the accused, Atul, along with others, attacked Singh with sticks and blows, leaving him severely injured.

The shocking incident left devotees and temple staff shaken, as the bustling religious site turned into the scene of a fatal confrontation over a ritual offering.

Singh was rushed immediately to the AIIMS Trauma Centre, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Police confirmed that the investigation is ongoing and further details are awaited.

