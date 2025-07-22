Once moved motion to remove Jagdeep Dhankhar as VP: BJP calls out Oppn’s ‘doublespeak’ 

New Delhi, July 22 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday responded sharply to Congress’ charge of ‘far deeper reasons’ behind Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar’s resignation and reminded it of the time when the Opposition brought a motion to remove him, alleging bias and partisan conduct.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar’s resignation on the first day of Monsoon Session has triggered a flutter in political circles and sparked a wave of speculation and political reactions.

Congress was quick to claim that health reasons cited by him in his resignation are not enough, and there is more than meets the eye.

Responding to this, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey said the Congress party should refrain from giving political spin to Dhankhar’s resignation and also took a cinematic dig at the grand old party, likening its insinuations to actor Kadar Khan’s role in Bollywood.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh described Jagdeep Dhankhar’s sudden resignation as ‘shocking and inexplicable’ and also said that the Vice President took both the government and Opposition to task in equal measure.

Further claiming that there are far deeper reasons for his resignation, he showered praise on Dhankhar, stating, “he was a stickler for norms, proprieties, and protocol, which he believed were being consistently disregarded in both his capacities.”

However, his lavish praise for Jagdeep Dhankhar didn’t go down well with Shiv Sena(UBT), another ally of the INDIA bloc. SS(UBT) spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi was quick to fact-check the ‘vague’ claims of Congress leader and sought to correct him.

Without taking names, she objected to Congress leader’s claims of “Mr. Dhankar took both the Government and the Opposition to task in equal measure,” and said that the Opposition was forced to file a no-confidence motion against the chair because of the partisan manner of conduct.

“Let’s at least not forget that, just because the moment has come as a surprise,” she added.

Jagdeep Dhankhar tendered his resignation to President Droupadi Murmu, on Monday, invoking Article 67 (a) of the Constitution and cited health issues and also the need to adhere to medical advice, as the reason behind.

His resignation on the very first day of the Monsoon session created ripples in political circles, with the Opposition seeing it as an opportunity to corner the government.

--IANS

mr/dpb