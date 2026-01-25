On National Voters' Day, Tamil Nadu BJP appeals for ethical and responsible voting

Chennai, Jan 25 (IANS) Marking National Voters’ Day 2026, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday launched a statewide campaign in Tamil Nadu, urging citizens to exercise their franchise responsibly and work towards 100 per cent voter turnout in the forthcoming Assembly elections.

The party said sustained voter education and electoral reforms were essential for strengthening democracy and ensuring people-centric governance.

In a statement, Tamil Nadu BJP spokesperson A.N.S. Prasad said National Voters’ Day — first observed in 2011 — has played a key role in raising awareness about voting rights, electoral integrity and the importance of informed choices.

He recalled that within a few years of focused voter education, the country witnessed a decisive shift in national politics, culminating in the 2014 general election that brought the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance to power.

Prasad said the 2026 observance has gained added significance in view of the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, which he described as a rigorous exercise to remove bogus entries and empower genuine voters.

According to him, the SIR has restored public confidence in the electoral process by ensuring that only eligible citizens decide election outcomes.

The BJP leader alleged that criticism directed at the Election Commission of India, the Prime Minister and the party over voter-roll reforms was politically motivated and had been countered by public support for clean elections.

He argued that similar awareness in Tamil Nadu would help voters reject corruption, dynastic politics and “anti-people” alliances in the 2026 polls.

Highlighting the theme for National Voters’ Day 2026 — “My India, My Vote”, with the slogan “Citizen at the Heart of Indian Democracy” — Prasad said BJP workers across the state were organising outreach programmes, especially targeting first-time voters and youth.

These initiatives include awareness meetings, voter enrolment drives and discussions on the role of ethical voting in development and welfare.

The statement also referred to greetings issued by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion, calling on citizens to treat voting as a sacred democratic duty.

Prasad said the party believes sustained public engagement, transparent elections and informed participation would pave the way for a stable, development-oriented government in Tamil Nadu.

National Voters’ Day, observed annually on January 25, commemorates the foundation of the Election Commission of India and aims to reinforce the values of inclusive participation, electoral integrity and citizen-centric democracy.

--IANS

aal/pgh