On Muharram, Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge call for fighting injustice

New Delhi, July 6 (IANS) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday led party leaders in urging people to follow the example of Hazrat Imam Hussain's sacrifice and promote unity and religious brotherhood through struggle and dedication.

"On this day of Muharram, we should resolve to follow the path shown by Hazrat Imam Hussain, which, through struggle, sacrifice, and dedication, leads us toward humanity, peace, and unity," said the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also gave a message for a fearless fight against injustice.

"On the solemn occasion of Ashura, the tenth day of Muharram, we pay our tribute to Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS). His exemplary life, teachings, righteousness, fearless fight against injustice, and supreme sacrifice resonate through every era, continuing to inspire generations," he wrote on X.

On Sunday, Muharram processions were taken out across the country, including the Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh which witnessed tension last November over a court-ordered ASI survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid.

The district administration had stepped up security to ensure peaceful observance of the event, said an official.

A major highlight of this year's preparations was the enhanced surveillance apparatus.

As part of the 'Sambhal Ke Naam' initiative, over 12,000 NPR (Number Plate Recognition) and citizen-installed CCTV cameras were deployed across the district. This was instrumental in the real-time monitoring of the processions. Additionally, drone cameras were used to keep aerial surveillance over the entire route.

Superintendent of Police Krishan Kumar Bishnoi said on the eve of the processions that a total of 342 Tazias were expected to be taken out across various parts of the district.

Peace committee meetings were held in all areas in advance, and coordination was established with Tazia organisers, he said.

Each Tazia Dar submitted a list of designated volunteers, for whom the police have issued unique identity cards. The move was aimed at helping law enforcement agencies quickly identify and assist them in case of any emergencies.

The SP clarified that the height of each Tazia has been restricted to a maximum of 12 feet. In previous years, oversized Tazias often required the temporary dismantling or cutting of electricity wires, leading to disruptions and financial losses of approximately Rs 35-40 lakh.

However, this year, no such adjustments were needed, as all processions were adhering to the prescribed height and route guidelines, the police said.

--IANS

rch/svn