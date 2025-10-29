Odisha spared from cyclonic storm 'Montha', 19,000 people evacuated to safer places: Minister

Bhubaneswar, Oct 29 (IANS) Odisha Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari said on Wednesday that due to the blessings of Lord Jagannath, the state was largely spared from the possible severe cyclonic storm 'Montha'.

Briefing the media persons following a review meeting on the impact of cyclone 'Montha', Minister Pujari has added that 33 blocks and 11 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) of the state have so far been affected by the severe cyclonic storm 'Montha'.

He also said that Gajapati's Goshani block recorded 150.5 mm rainfall while Rayagada and Mohana blocks of the same district, Patrapur block of Ganjam district and Udala block of Mayurbhanj district have witnessed heavy rainfall of more than 100 mm.

Minister Pujari added that 56 blocks and ULBs in several districts of the state recorded 50 to 100 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours.

The Revenue Minister noted that around 19,000 persons from vulnerable and low-lying areas of the affected districts of the state have been shifted to 2,164 cyclone shelters having all the necessary amenities, including cooked food, clean drink water, etc.

Free kitchen services have been made at 362 locations where 18,732 evacuated persons are being provided nutritious cooked food.

The state government also shifted 2,198 expectant mothers to different health centres and Maa Gruhas.

The Minister said that reports are received by the state government regarding many pregnant women giving birth to children at such health facilities.

Minister Pujari told that the state government has deployed a record number of rescue teams this time for the management of cyclone Montha, which include 33 Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF), five National Disaster Response Force and 133 fire services teams.

The state Forest department officials having experience in the field of disaster management were also engaged to supplement the work of security forces.

The Revenue Minister noted that assessment of the damages caused by the cyclone will be carried out from Thursday and the officials will submit the reports within 72 hours.

He assured that the compensation for the damages will be provided immediately after receipt of the report.

"The district administration will be instructed to conduct the assessment of damages caused by the Cyclone Montha from tomorrow (Thursday). The department has already been receiving reports regarding massive damages to rice and other crops across the state. We are in touch with the Agriculture department in this regard. We will engage the Agriculture, Cooperative, Revenue and other departments to properly estimate the damages caused to the crops," Minister Pujari said.

