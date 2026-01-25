Odisha: Santali author Charan Hembram expresses joy at Padma Shri nomination

Bhubaneswar, Jan 25 (IANS) Prominent Santali author and composer Charan Hembram on Sunday expressed immense happiness at his Padma Shri nomination.

Speaking to IANS, Hembram said, “My family and I are very happy to hear the news.”

Sharing his contributions towards the development of tribals, Hembram stated that he has established several schools to promote the education and culture of tribal people and has worked hard to eradicate the widespread superstition among tribals through the spread of education.

The sentinel of the Santali language and culture also added that he has written five books on the culture and heritage of tribals.

“Around 70 organisations from Odisha, Jharkhand and West Bengal awarded and felicitated me. The development of tribal communities and the spread of education among tribals are the biggest challenges before me,” noted Hembram.

Hembram revealed that he has devoted his life to the development of tribals, following the guidance of his Guru and pioneering Santali writer and educator Pandit Raghunath Murmu.

On the eve of the 77th Republic Day celebrations, the Union government on Sunday announced the coveted Padma Awards for 2026. Among the awardees, four eminent personalities from Odisha have been selected to receive the Padma Shri, marking a moment of great pride for the state.

According to the official notification released by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Sunday, prominent Santali author and composer Charan Hembram, eminent linguist and folklorist Mahendra Kumar Mishra, and noted artists Seemanchal Patro and Sarat Kumar Patra will get the fourth-highest civilian award of the country.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi congratulated all the eminent personalities for getting selected for this coveted award.

“The nomination of Charan Hembram and Mahendra Kumar Mishra from Odisha in the field of literature and education, and Sharat Kumar Patra and Seemanchal Patra in the field of art, for the Padma Shri Award for the year 2026 is a matter of immense pride and honour for the entire state. I extend my heartfelt congratulations and warm wishes to all of you. This achievement of yours has given Odisha’s art and culture a new identity at the national level. I pray to Lord Jagannath for your bright future and continued progress,” Majhi wrote on his X handle.

