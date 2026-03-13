Odisha RS poll: BJP known for horse-trading, alleges Karnataka Dy CM Shivakumar

Bengaluru, March 13 (IANS) Responding to Odisha MLAs staying at a resort on the outskirts of Bengaluru in view of the Rajya Sabha poll, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress President D.K. Shivakumar on Friday lashed out at the BJP, stating that the party is the “architect of Operation Lotus and is known for horse-trading.”

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He asserted that Congress would not allow such attempts.

Shivakumar was responding to questions from the media at the Vidhana Soudha premises and later near a resort in Bidadi.

When asked about Odisha MLAs staying at a resort in Ramanagara, he said, “Political parties always face the fear of horse-trading. This is something all parties encounter in politics. Since they have come here, it is our duty to provide them with support. Our MLAs and I have met them.”

Responding to Union Minister Pralhad Joshi’s remark that the Congress does not trust its own MLAs, Shivakumar asked, “If that is the case, why did they carry out Operation Lotus in Karnataka?”

When asked whether this was a task assigned by the party high command, he said, “There is no such task. Since the Rajya Sabha election is approaching, there is a fear of Operation Lotus. There is pressure on our MLAs (from Odisha), and they are being given big offers. Around 14–15 MLAs have come here. The Odisha PCC president called and said that all secular parties have united and there is a possibility of Operation Lotus taking place.”

“When the party president calls, it is our duty to respect him. I told them to come here as the atmosphere is good. All the MLAs are happy. There are also some newcomers. They themselves came and are staying here. We are looking after their well-being. The BJD, the Communist Party, and we have jointly fielded a candidate in Odisha. The BJP will do what it wants, and we will do what we have to,” he said.

When asked if his role as a “trouble-shooter” had ended, Shivakumar said, “Congress MLA Magadi Balakrishna and Congress MP C.P. Yogeshwar are there. With their experience, we have given them a free hand. They too have responsibilities. All the MLAs from our district also have responsibilities. Isn’t it our duty to protect everyone? Whether anyone comes or not is another matter. No one can come, no one can even reach them or talk to them. There is no opportunity for that.”

When reminded that he had earlier helped the party in a similar way during the Gujarat elections and asked if his aspirations would now be fulfilled, he replied, “I will not speak about that. Let us wait and see.”

When asked whether this development would bring him closer to his political ambitions, he said, “Why should I dream? Where there is hard work, there will be results.”

Asked when the MLAs would be sent back, he said, “We will decide that.”

Meanwhile, the statement from Deputy CM Shivakumar's office said, Congress and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) have jointly fielded Dr Datteshwar Hota, a famous Urologist and former Director of Odisha Medical University, for Rajya Sabha from Odisha.

The number of votes needed to win is 30. Available votes are 32 (BJD - 18, Congress – 14) and CPIM- 1.

Eight first-time MLAs from Congress are being targeted. These are the 8 MLAs who are staying at Wonder La resort near Bidadi, the statement said.

Names of MLAs staying at the resort are Rajan Ekka, Ashok Das, Appala Kumar Swamy, Mangu Killo, Pavitra Sauntha, Nilamadhav Hikka, Prafulla Pradhan and Sathyajit Gomongo. The total strength of the Odisha Assembly is 147. Five candidates are contesting for four Rajya Sabha seats. BJP-3; BJD-1; INC and BJD- 1. Candidates need 30 votes to win, the statement said.

--IANS

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