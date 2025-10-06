Odisha: Nuapada by-poll on Nov 11; Model Code of Conduct comes into effect

Bhubaneswar, Oct 6 (IANS) The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday announced the schedule for the by-election to the Nuapada Assembly seat, which became vacant after the death of senior BJD leader and former minister Rajendra Dholakia on September 8.

Sharing the details regarding the poll schedule, the Chief Electoral Commissioner (CEO) of Odisha, RS Gopalan, on Monday said, “The gazette notification for the by-election will be issued on October 13. The last date for filing nominations is October 20, while the scrutiny of nominations will be conducted on October 22.”

The last date for withdrawal of candidatures is October 24. Voting will take place on November 11, and counting of votes will be held on November 14.

All the processes regarding the by-election will be completed by November 16.

The CEO also announced that with the announcement of the by-election on Monday, the model code of conduct has come into effect immediately in the entire district of Nuapada. It is also applicable to the Central government, agencies/PSUs located in the district.

Gopalan further added that as per the ongoing Special Summary Revision of electoral rolls in Nuapada, the total number of voters stands at 2,48,256, including 1,22,103 male voters, 1,26,132 female voters and 21 transgender voters as of September 15.

The number of Persons with Disabilities voters is 4,000. Additionally, there are 2,007 voters aged 85 who are eligible to exercise their franchise from home. The Special Summary Revision will conclude on October 7, and the final electoral roll will be published on October 9.

The CEO of Odisha has announced that a total of 358 polling stations, including 56 new ones, will be set up in the Nuapada Assembly constituency for the upcoming by-election.

Meanwhile, no polling station will have more than 1,200 voters. Gopalan said that they have an adequate number of EVMs and VVPAT machines for the upcoming by-election in Nuapada assembly constituency.

He asserted that the publication of past criminal antecedents of the candidates in newspapers and through Television channels on three occasions during the campaign period is mandatory for both the independent candidates and the political parties. The webcasting will be conducted at all the booths.

Meanwhile, the no-campaign zone, which was earlier 200 meters around the booths, has been reduced to 100 meters this time. Anyone can complain about the C-vigil app for violation of the model code of conduct.

--IANS

gyan/dan