Odisha Human Rights Commission seeks report on Puri stampede

Bhubaneswar, July 2 (IANS) The Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) has sought separate reports from the Chief Administrator of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA), the Puri district Collector and Superintendent of Police on the stampede that occurred at Saradhabali near Gundicha Temple here in the early hours on June 29 resulting in the death of three pilgrims.

Acting upon a petition filed by Advocate Nishikant Mishra, the OHRC on June 30 issued the order directing the concerned authorities to submit their respective reports on the stampede by the next date of hearing on August 12.

"As the complaint is on public interest, this Division Bench takes cognisance of the matter and calls upon the Chief Administrator, Shree Jagannath Temple Administration, Puri, the Collector & District Magistrate, Puri and the Superintendent of Police, Puri to submit their respective reports on the issue by the next date positively,” reads the OHRC order.

The rights body also recommended the state government to take immediate remedial measures for the treatment of the persons who are stated to have been injured in the stampede.

The commission has ordered the temple administration, collector and SP of Puri district and all concerned officials to take all necessary steps to ensure that no such incident occurs during the remaining period of the Rath Yatra in Puri this year.

Following the tragic stampede incident, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi extended an apology to the devotees of Lord Jagannath and ordered an immediate investigation into the security lapses.

The Odisha government also shunted out Puri District Collector Siddharth Shankar Swain and Superintendent of Police Vinit Agrawal.

Two other senior police officials - DCP Vishnu Pati and Commandant Ajay Padhee - have been placed under suspension for dereliction of duty. The government also immediately announced an ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakhs each for the family members of the deceased pilgrims.

--IANS

gyan/pgh