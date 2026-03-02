Odisha govt reviews safety of Odias in Middle East amid conflict

Bhubaneswar, March 2 (IANS) A high-level meeting, chaired by Chief Secretary Anu Garg, was held on Monday evening to evaluate the safety and status of Odias residing in the Middle East and West Asia amid the ongoing conflict in the region.

According to official statement, the Odisha government has constituted a working group in coordination with Odisha Parivar Directorate, Home Department, Odisha, the State Labour Directorate, and the office of the Protector of Emigrants (POE), Ministry of External Affairs, Govt of India to keep a close watch on the safety and condition of Odia migrant workers, professionals, tourists present in the gulf countries.

The Officer on Special Duty, Pritish Panda, (Mob: +91 9583321964), Directorate of Odisha Paribar , Odia Language Literature and Culture Department is designated as a single point to coordinate with Odia Diaspora.

It may be noted that the Ministry of External Affairs has issued a 24X7 toll-free helpline number (800-46342) and a WhatsApp number (+971 543090571) to assist Indian nationals in the affected region.

During the crucial meeting held on Monday, the Chief Secretary advised all concerned officials to closely monitor the evolving situation and remain fully prepared to take appropriate steps as required.

The meeting was convened as per the direction of the Chief Minister of Odisha Mohan Charan Majhi to ensure preparedness and initiate necessary measures.

Director General of Police Y.B. Khurania, who attended the meeting, stated that the situation is being monitored very closely and necessary steps are being taken.

All concerned officials have been placed on alert. He further informed that the situation remains under control. Social media posts are being strictly monitored, and immediate action is being taken wherever required.

Notably, CM Majhi had earlier held discussions with the Central Government to ensure the safe return of Odias stranded in Dubai and other war-affected countries.

In light of the intensifying US-Israel-Iran conflict, Leader of Opposition (LoP) and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president Naveen Patnaik also on Monday urged the Union government to take immediate steps to ensure the safe evacuation of migrant workers, professionals, students, and tourists from Odisha stranded in Gulf nations.

