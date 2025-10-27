Odisha: ECoR gears up for cyclone Montha; emergency teams on standby

Bhubaneswar, Oct 27 (IANS) The East Coast Railway (ECoR) on Monday announced the implementation of several precautionary measures to ensure passenger safety, as the impending cyclonic storm Montha is likely to cross the Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam near Kakinada during the evening or night of October 28.

According to a statement issued by the ECoR on Monday, the measures include 24×7 monitoring and emergency control rooms at all divisional headquarters, deployment of restoration teams and additional staff at key stations, readiness of relief materials at vulnerable locations, arrangements of food, water, and shelters for stranded passengers, and operation of help desks and additional refund counters at major stations.

The passengers have also been advised to check the latest train running updates through the National Train Enquiry System (NTES), IRCTC website/app, or contact the nearest Railway Helpline before starting their journey.

The ECoR on Monday announced the cancellation of 32 trains to ensure the safety of the passengers during the impending cyclonic storm.

“In view of the approaching Cyclone ‘Montha’ and to ensure the safety of passengers and train operations, 32 trains have been cancelled, 1 train has been diverted, and 2 trains have been short-terminated on 27th and 28th October 2025,” informed the ECoR on Monday.

The Railways also advised the passengers to avoid travelling during the cyclone period.

“Passengers are advised to check the latest train status before commencing their journey and to avoid unnecessary travel during the cyclone period. This decision has been taken purely as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of passengers and railway property,” ECoR further added.

As per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin, the Cyclonic Storm Montha, which lies over the Southwest and adjoining areas of the Westcentral and Southeast Bay of Bengal, is likely to move north-northwestwards and intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by the morning of October 28.

The system is very likely to cross the Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam around Kakinada during the evening/night of October 28 as a severe cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 90- 100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph.

Notably, as many as eight districts of southern Odisha- Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, and Nabarangpur- will be affected most due to the impending cyclonic storm ‘Montha’. Meanwhile, several parts of the state will witness heavy rainfall due to the cyclonic system.

Odisha Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari on Monday urged people not to panic over the impending cyclonic storm ‘Montha’, assuring that all necessary preparations to tackle its possible impact have been finalised.

--IANS

janvi/dan