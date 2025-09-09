Odisha DGP instructs cops to fast-track investigations into crimes against women

Bhubaneswar, Sep 10 (IANS) The Director General of Police (DGP), Odisha, YB Khurania, on Tuesday instructed the officials of the state police force to expedite the investigation process into heinous crimes against women and take the lead in ensuring that the culprits involved in such crimes receive appropriate punishment.

While addressing the gathering at the two-day state conference on Women's Safety, which began here on Tuesday, Khurania stated that heinous crimes such as gangrape occurring in different districts of the state demoralised the women in the society.

“The women of Odisha are the foundation of the society. Their efforts to ensure the proper functioning of society are truly praiseworthy. However, the women at different times are being subjected to rape, sexual abuse, domestic violence, harassment in public and cybercrime-related offences, which is cause of concern for all,” said Khurania.

The Odisha DGP advised the Investigating Officers, Supervising Officers and Superintendent of Police at the district levels to remain careful and proactive towards preventing crimes against women.

The DGP, in his inaugural address, stated that ensuring the safety of women and girls in the state is the primary duty of Odisha Police.

He further added that the women will play a major role in the realisation of the dream of a Viksit Odisha by 2036. Khurania stated that the Odisha Police is committed to making Odisha a model state for women's safety across the country in the days to come.

He urged all the police officials to come forward and work together to build a safer Odisha.

Expressing concern over the poor conviction rate in cases related to crimes against women in the state, DGP Khurania said, “The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data reveals that the conviction rate in such cases is just 9.1 per cent, which is not satisfactory. This can be improved by expediting investigations, providing proper training, and showing empathy towards the victims.”

He said that the culprits can get punished in a short period of time using the provisions under the existing laws such as Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiay Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam.

The DGP also instructed that cyber patrolling be intensified and social media monitoring made more proactive to prevent the rapid circulation of sensitive photos and videos of women and children.

On this occasion, DGP Khurania on Tuesday also felicitated District SPs, Investigating Officers, Supervising Officers, and Public Prosecutors for securing swift and successful convictions in 13 cases.

--IANS

gyan/dan