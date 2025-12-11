Odisha constitutes special court to fast-track trial of cases against Maoist leader Azad

Bhubaneswar, Dec 11 (IANS) The Odisha Home Department has constituted a special court for the speedy trial of more than 35 cases pending against jailed Maoist leader Dunna Kesava Rao, alias Azad.

Maoist leader Azad, who surrendered to the Andhra Pradesh police on May 18, 2011, has been in Odisha jail since June 1, 2011.

"Now, therefore in compliance of the order of Supreme Court and High Court of Orissa, the State Government in consultation with the High Court of Orissa, do hereby establish court of Additional District and Session Judge at Paralakhemundi in addition to the existing number of such courts in the judgeship of Gajapati with effect from the date the said court functions with the local limits of jurisdiction in the entire state of Odisha and fix the place of sitting of the said court at Paralakhemundi for speedy trial of cases pending against D.Kesava Rao," reads the order of Home Department.

The special court, however, will not hear the case registered against Azad under the POCSO Act, 2012, at Rayagada.

Notably, Azad faces 37 pending criminal cases in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh. He was the prime accused in the 2008 killing of VHP leader Swami Laxmananda Saraswati, which sparked communal violence in Kandhamal that left 39 people dead and thousands of homes destroyed.

He is also charged in the 2008 Nayagarh police armoury attack, which killed 14 people, including 13 police personnel, and in the 2006 R. Udaygiri jail attack. Another murder case against him is registered at the Tumudibandha police station in Kandhamal.

He has been acquitted in at least ten other cases. Azad has staged several hunger strikes seeking faster trials. In March, the Supreme Court directed Odisha and Andhra Pradesh to consider creating special courts to expedite their cases.

A former member of the Maoist outfit's Orissa State Organising Committee (ORSOC), Azad surrendered to Andhra Pradesh police on May 18, 2011, and was handed over to Odisha police on June 1, 2011.

--IANS

gyan/svn