Odisha: Cong seeks Speaker's intervention demanding recovery of stolen items of leaders

Bhubaneswar, Sep 19 (IANS) Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Rama Chandra Kadam on Thursday urged speaker Surama Padhy to take necessary steps for the early recovery of various belongings allegedly stolen from Congress MLAs by 'anti-socials' during the midnight chaos inside the Odisha Assembly following suspension of 12 party legislators during the last session in March this year.

Kadam in a letter addressed to Padhy drew her attention towards the chaos that took place on March 26, 2025 at around 2.30 a.m. inside the House.

“What action so far taken regarding entry of anti-social elements and theft of Gold Chain, Watch, Goggles, Pant, Shits and other belongings of the members of our Congress Legislature party. I want to know that till date none of our belongings handed over to us by your office,” questioned Kadam.

He also urged the Speaker to initiate appropriate action to recover the stolen belongings of the Congress leaders.

“So, I request you to take necessary steps to recover the stolen belongings at an early date to our members,” added Kadam.

It is pertinent here to mention that unprecedented chaos unfolded both inside and outside the Assembly following the suspension of 12 Congress legislators over continuous disruptions of the house proceedings by playing traditional musical instruments, blowing whistles on March 25 this year.

Later, the suspended congress legislators even after their suspension refused to leave the House and held a sit-in protest demanding the formation of a House committee to investigate rising cases of atrocities against women.

The Assembly security personnel later forcefully evicted the suspended congress leaders from the assembly on March 26.

The Congress leaders on the other hand alleged that they were assaulted and their belongings were snatched away during their forceful eviction from the assembly during the wee hours on March 26.

