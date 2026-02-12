Odisha Conclave 2026 attracts Rs 67,000 crore investment for 6.8 GW renewable capacity

Bhubaneswar, Feb 12 (IANS) Odisha secured investment commitments worth Rs 67,000 crore, covering nearly 6.8 GW of capacity, at the third edition of the Odisha Renewable Energy Investor Conclave 2026 inaugurated here on Thursday, officials said.

The two-day conclave was inaugurated by the Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo, who also holds the Energy Department portfolio.

The Odisha Energy department, organised the conclave along with GRIDCO Limited, the Conclave brought together policymakers, investors, developers, financial institutions, technology providers, and industry leaders to accelerate renewable energy investments in the state.

The International Forum for Environment, Sustainability and Technology (iFOREST) served as the knowledge partner.

According to an official statement, about Rs 67,000 crore investment was mobilised along with inauguration of the state's first wind resource assessment and the launch of city accelerator programme for six cities of Odisha by the Deputy CM Singh Deo.

Speaking at the inaugural session, Deputy Chief Minister Singh Deo said, "Odisha shows the commitment to be the frontrunner in the renewable energy sector of our country. India has a bold 500 GW non-fossil energy target by 2030 and Odisha is contributing meaningfully to it. Odisha's coastline provides the state a distinct advantage to develop wind energy, alongside solar and small hydro. On the regulatory front we offer robust policies and a favourable approval process."

He also added that the two-day Renewable Energy Investor Conclave will not only boost Odisha's renewable energy growth but also contribute significantly to the country's clean energy transition.

During the Conclave, Odisha presented a robust and diversified project pipeline across generation and storage technologies.

This included more than 5,000 MW of Floating Solar Photovoltaic projects; 18,000 MW of Pumped Storage Projects across 36 identified sites; and 500 MWh of Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), supported by Viability Gap Funding.

Emerging opportunities in wind energy, distributed renewables, small hydro, agrivoltaics, and waste-to-energy were also highlighted.

On the occasion, a total of five MoUs were signed between GRIDCO (on behalf of the Energy Department) and investors, knowledge partners.

The state government signed a MoU with NHPC Limited, a premier Indian government enterprise, for the development of 1,000 MW of Pumped Storage Projects.

An MoU has also been signed with two private firms for the development of 5,000 MW across wind, agro-voltaic, solar power, wind hybrid/solar with BESS, and Green Hydrogen and derivatives.

The GRIDCO inked MoUs with Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited and North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Limited for the construction of 1,000 MW of Pumped Storage Project and 800 MW Pumped Storage Project in the state respectively.

