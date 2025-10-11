Odisha CM urges Mamata Banerjee to take exemplary action in Durgapur gangrape case

Bhubaneswar, Oct 11 (IANS) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has urged West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to take exemplary action against those involved in the alleged gangrape of an Odisha girl studying in Durgapur.

In a post on X, Majhi said, “The unfortunate incident of gang rape involving an Odia student in Durgapur, West Bengal, is highly condemnable and painful. I am deeply shocked upon hearing this news. In this sensitive matter, I strongly urge the Hon’ble Chief Minister of West Bengal, @MamataOfficial, to take exemplary action against the accused as per the law.”

He added, “I pray for the speedy recovery of the victim. I have also instructed senior officials to contact the West Bengal government and take necessary steps. All possible assistance will be provided to the victim’s family on behalf of the Odisha government.”

The victim, a second-year medical student from Odisha, was allegedly gang-raped outside a private medical college in Durgapur, West Burdwan district, on Friday night.

She had stepped out of the campus with a male friend for an evening snack around 8.30 p.m. when a group of youths on motorcycles began stalking them and making lewd remarks.

The men allegedly chased away her friend, dragged her to a nearby forested area, and gang-raped her. They also snatched her mobile phone and threw it away.

The Durgapur New Township Police have launched an investigation. While no arrests have been made yet, a friend of the girl has been detained for questioning.

Meanwhile, the West Bengal Health Department has sought a report from the private medical college authorities. Principal Secretary Narayan Swarup Nigam said the report is expected by Sunday morning, following which further action will be taken.

Deputy Commissioner (East) of Asansol-Durgapur Police Commissionerate, Abhishek Gupta, said, “The investigation is ongoing. If new information comes in, we will share it. Given the sensitivity of the case, the police are proceeding cautiously.”

The victim’s father has expressed his desire to bring her back home, saying, “My daughter is not safe here. I will not let her continue her education in this state anymore.”

Meanwhile, students of the medical college staged protests inside the campus, alleging negligence by the authorities in ensuring security outside the premises. Local CPI(M) workers and BJP leaders also staged demonstrations condemning the incident and demanding justice.

