Odisha: CM Mohan Majhi conducts aerial survey to assess situation in flood-affected areas

Bhubaneswar, July 30 (IANS) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday carried out an aerial survey to assess the situation in flood-affected areas of the state's Bhadrak, Jajpur and Balasore districts.

Following aerial inspection, CM Majhi told reporters at the Lok Seva Bhavan here that 81 villages in eight blocks of three districts are affected in the recent floods.

He further added that Baliapal, Basta, Bhograi and Jaleswar blocks of Balasore district, Dhamnagar and Bhandaripokhari blocks of Bhadrak district, Jajpur and Dasarathpur blocks of Jajpur district are impacted by the flood.

Around 30,000 people have been suffered due to the flood while 5,869 people from the low-lying areas have been evacuated to safer places in the flood-hit areas of the above districts, the CM added.

CM Majhi also declared that the water levels in various rivers including Subarnarekha and Jalaka in Balasore district are receding now and the flood situation in the state is completely under control now.

Although floods had also occurred in Keonjhar and some other districts, they had no significant impact.

Emphasising zero casualty, the state government has deployed 17 ODRAF and 13 Fire Services Department teams in Balasore; one team each from the NDRF and ODRAF, along with 13 Fire Services Department teams in Bhadrak; and one ODRAF team and 14 Fire Services Department teams in Jajpur to handle any emergency during the flood. Under the direction of the state government, dry food and cooked meals are being provided to those affected.

A total of 29 free kitchens have been established — 16 in Balasore, 10 in Bhadrak, and 3 in Jajpur — serving meals to around 10,000 people daily.

The Chief Minister has ordered that cooked food supply should continue for the next seven days. He also emphasized the need for precautionary measures against waterborne diseases like diarrhea, advising officials to prioritize water purification and sanitation in the affected areas.

Local health officials have been instructed to remain vigilant and to stock adequate quantities of anti-venom and other essential medicines, especially in light of snakebite incidents reported in some regions.

The CM directed all District Collectors to conduct rapid damage assessment and submit detailed reports. Based on these reports, financial and material assistance will be extended to the affected families.

He also instructed immediate repair of damaged roads and restoration of connectivity in the worst-hit areas, along with the provision of adequate cattle feed for livestock.

Notably, Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari, Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj, and Special Relief Commissioner Deoranjan Kumar Singh accompanied CM Majhi during the aerial survey.

