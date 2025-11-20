Odisha CM congratulates Nitish Kumar on taking oath for 10th time as Bihar CM

Bhubaneswar, Nov 20 (IANS) Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday extended heartfelt congratulations to Nitish Kumar on being sworn in for the tenth term as Chief Minister of Bihar.

Taking to his X handle, Majhi stated that the extraordinary dedication of Kumar towards public service has been inspiring the people of Bihar as well as the whole country.

“His (Kumar’s) distinguished record of public service continues to inspire not only the people of Bihar but the entire nation. I also convey my warm felicitations to the newly-appointed Deputy Chief Ministers and members of the Council of Ministers,” wrote Majhi.

He further added that the huge mandate given to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) reflects the people’s faith in good governance.

“The overwhelming mandate given by the people of Bihar to the BJP and NDA in the 2025 elections reflects their trust in principled, people-centric governance, and I express my sincere appreciation to all party workers, leaders, and voters. The NDA’s consistent focus on stability and transformative development continues to guide our shared mission,” noted Majhi.

“The recent election outcomes in Bihar, along with the decisive victory in the Nuapada bypoll in my state Odisha, reaffirm public confidence in the BJP, NDA, and the leadership of Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, highlighting the alliance’s commitment to inclusive and sustainable growth,” he further added.

The Chief Minister of Odisha also congratulated the people of Bihar for ‘reaffirming the strength’ and ‘vitality of Indian democracy’.

“I extend my best wishes for a productive and impactful tenure and pray that the new government continues to advance prosperity, peace, and well-being for all citizens of the state,” wrote CM Majhi.

Notably, Majhi along with Deputy Chief Ministers K.V. Singh Deo and Pravati Parida, on Thursday attended the swearing-in ceremony of the NDA government in Patna.

Meanwhile, the former CM and Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik also congratulated Kumar on being sworn in as the Bihar CM. “Congratulate Shri @NitishKumarji on being sworn in as the Chief Minister of #Bihar. I wish, under your leadership, the state reaches new heights of development. Best wishes,” wrote Patnaik on his X handle.

