Odisha Chief Secretary reviews availability of LPG, petrol and diesel with District Collectors

Bhubaneswar, March 11 (IANS) Odisha Chief Secretary Anu Garg on Wednesday held a meeting with Secretaries of various departments and District Collectors to review the availability and uninterrupted supply of cooking gas (LPG), petrol and diesel across the state.

The meeting was held at Lok Seva Bhawan, where all District Collectors joined virtually.

During the meeting, the Chief Secretary informed the Collectors that detailed discussions had already been held with officials of oil marketing companies regarding the supply situation.

According to the companies, there is currently no shortage in the supply of LPG. However, she noted that public apprehension could potentially lead to law and order concerns, and therefore, the administration must remain prepared.

Garg emphasised that ensuring an uninterrupted LPG supply to consumers remains a top priority. She directed that the cooking gas supply should be prioritised for emergency and essential services such as hospitals, mid-day meal programmes in schools, hostels, Anganwadi centres, orphanages, Aahar centres and other government-run institutions.

She also stressed that the movement of fuel tankers from depots should not be disrupted under any circumstances. The police administration has been instructed to ensure adequate law and order arrangements for smooth tanker movement and proper functioning of retail fuel outlets.

To ensure continuous monitoring of the situation, the Chief Secretary directed the formation of a State-Level Committee comprising Secretaries of concerned departments, and District-Level Committees consisting of District Collectors, Superintendents of Police and District Supply Officers.

She also instructed that control rooms be set up in districts to monitor the situation and ensure that LPG reaches the intended consumers without disruption. Officials were directed to maintain strict supervision and proper management of the distribution system.

The Chief Secretary further asked authorities to take strict action against activities such as black marketing or hoarding of LPG. Oil companies have been advised to ensure the smooth functioning of LPG bottling plants, retail outlets and distribution systems so that domestic consumers do not face any inconvenience.

District Collectors were also directed to hold district-level meetings and ensure proper public awareness and dissemination of accurate information.

Among those present in the meeting were Additional Chief Secretary (Home, Industries, Information and Public Relations) Hemant Sharma, Additional Chief Secretary (Energy and IT) Vishal Kumar Dev, Principal Secretary (Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare) Sanjay Kumar Singh, along with other senior officials of the concerned departments.

