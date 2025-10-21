Odisha bypoll: BJP demands rejection of Congress candidate's nomination papers over hiding criminal cases

Bhubaneswar, Oct 21 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on Tuesday, complained with the Election Commission, against Ghasiram Majhi, the Congress candidate for the upcoming Nuapada by-election, demanding rejection of his nomination papers for allegedly concealing his criminal record in the affidavit filed with the poll panel.

According to BJP sources, during the 2024 general elections, Congress candidate Majhi had declared the two cases registered against him at the Nuapada police station.

The BJP also alleged that Majhi however in the affidavit submitted to the Election Commission for the upcoming Nuapada by-election has not mentioned the two pending cases against him.

Both cases are still pending trial in the court of the Sub-Divisional Judicial Magistrate in Nuapada.

The BJP delegation accused that Majhi has deliberately avoided mentioning the said pending cases in the affidavit filed this time, which is cognisable offence under the Section 125(A) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

Accordingly, the BJP has demanded before the State Election Commission that, in accordance with the law, stringent action be taken against him and his nomination papers be rejected.

Speaking on the issue, Odisha BJP Vice-President Jatin Mohanty said on Tuesday that the leaders of the Congress cannot truly understand the values of the Constitution when the party itself doesn't have internal democracy.

"Today's Congress party has completely strayed from its core ideology. The public no longer accepts the party's principles or way of functioning. The party has become a hub for criminal and anti-social elements, and its leaders do not hesitate to conceal the anti-social activities they engaged in their personal lives. A glaring example of this is once again evident in the Nuapada by-election. In the ongoing Nuapada by-election, Congress candidate Ghasiram Majhi has concealed his criminal record in the affidavit submitted to the Election Commission," Mohanty added.

The senior BJP leader also described this concealing of the criminal record by the Congress candidate as a heinous and unacceptable crime.

--IANS

gyan/khz