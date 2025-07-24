Odisha approves 23 industrial projects with Rs 4,982.66cr investment

Bhubaneswar, July 24 (IANS) The Odisha government on Thursday approved 23 new industrial projects across 12 districts, spanning various strategically important sectors, with a total investment of around Rs 5,000 crore.

The state government in an official statement on Thursday termed this approval as a significant step towards realizing the vision of Samrudha Odisha by 2036.

“Reinforcing its commitment to creating a robust investment ecosystem, the 138th meeting of the State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA), chaired by Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja, approved 23 new investment proposals amounting to Rs 4,982.66 crore, which are poised to generate 11,933 jobs across 12 districts of the state,” informed the state government.

It is further claimed that these approvals span across strategically important sectors — Apparel & Textiles, Steel & Downstream Industries, Food & Beverages, Chemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Power & Renewable Energy, IT & ITES, Tourism, and Aerospace & Defence —demonstrating the government’s holistic approach towards balanced regional development and sustainable industrialization.

“This latest wave of investments reflects the state’s progressive policy framework, ease of doing business, and a clear roadmap for growth under the Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi’s leadership, aimed at transforming Odisha into a vibrant economic powerhouse by 2036,” the government added.

The SLSWCA has given its nod for the setting up of a large-scale garment manufacturing unit in Khordha by KPR Mill Limited which proposed to invest Rs 350 crore. The unit with an annual production capacity of 46.8 million pieces is targeted to create 5,000 jobs.

In the Aerospace and Defence sector, the Odisha government approved a proposal of BonV Technology Pvt. Ltd. for the establishment of a futuristic Drone Park in Khordha, an integrated UAV ecosystem for R&D, manufacturing, and training.

The company targets to invest Rs 300 crore and create 760 jobs. This advanced technological industrial project positions Odisha as a pioneer in drone technology in India.

Similarly, among other important projects approved by the clearance authority include a 0.21 MTPA integrated steel plant to be set upin Sundargarh with investment of Rs 620 crore.

