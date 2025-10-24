Odisha aims to become model state in combating human trafficking: DGP Khurania

Bhubaneswar, Oct 24 (IANS) Director General of Police (DGP), Odisha, Y.B. Khurania, on Friday said that the primary objective of the Odisha Police in the coming days is to dismantle the human trafficking network in the state through the advanced use of information technology, digital tracking, data analytics, and monitoring.

While inaugurating a state-level workshop on human trafficking, DGP Khurania said: “In the current scenario, human trafficking is a very serious and worrisome issue, not only for Odisha but for the entire country. With the coordinated efforts of the judiciary, police, women and child safety units, Labour Department, voluntary organisations, and all individuals in society, we will be successful in controlling this shameful act.”

Khurania also urged all stakeholders to work together to transform Odisha into a model state in the fight against human trafficking. He stated that human trafficking is not merely a crime but also a violation of basic human rights.

“Human trafficking is not merely a crime; it is a grave violation of human rights. It particularly deprives women, children, and youth of their dignity, freedom, and future. In Odisha, instances of human trafficking are seen in the form of sexual exploitation, forced labour, domestic child labour, and the trafficking of young women under the pretext of providing jobs or marriage,” Khurania added.

The DGP emphasised that the role of Integrated Anti-Human Trafficking Units (IAHTUs) and District Labour Officers is crucial in combating human trafficking. He described IAHTU officials as the backbone of efforts related to investigation and victim rescue.

Khurania said that the Odisha Police plan to further strengthen the IAHTUs by augmenting human resources, providing specialised training, and enhancing technical knowledge and professional skills.

In addition, the State Police are maintaining close coordination with other states to implement effective measures for curbing human trafficking.

It is worth noting that the Odisha Police, under its special drive ‘Operation Anweshan’, has rescued 1,209 children — including 131 boys and 1,078 girls.

