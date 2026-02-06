Odisha achieves major success in anti-Maoist drive as 19 cadres surrender

Bhubaneswar, Feb 6 (IANS) In a significant development for the state's anti-Maoist efforts, 19 Maoists have surrendered in Rayagada and Kandhamal districts of Odisha, signalling a positive step forward in achieving the long-standing goal of making the state free from the Maoist menace, Y.B. Khurania, the Odisha Director General of Police (DGP), said on Friday.

In a press conference held in Bhubaneswar, DGP Khurania added that 15 Maoists surrendered before the Rayagada police and four Maoists surrendered before the Kandhamal police.

He told the reporters that a total of 15 Maoist cadres of the Bansadhara-Ghumsar-Nagabali (BGN) division surrendered in Rayagada district.

Among them, two of the surrendered ultras were members of the State Committee -- Niranjan Raut alias Nikhil, who hails from Jagatsinghpur district, and his wife Rashmita Lenka alias Ankita Tangi of Cuttack district.

A reward of Rs 55 lakh had been announced in the name of the Maoist couple.

Additionally, 13 other cadres of the BGN division also surrendered.

From them, a total of 14 modern weapons were seized, including two AK-47s, five Self-Loading Rifle (SLR), one Sten gun, one INSAS rifle, one .303 rifle, and four single-shot guns.

Similarly, in Kandhamal, four Maoist cadres holding the position of party member of the Kalahandi-Kandhamal-Boudh-Nayagarh (KKBN) division surrendered, renouncing the path of violence.

During surrender, they handed over firearms, ammunition, and other materials to the police.

The Maoist party members, who surrendered, also laid down one SLR, one 12-bore gun, two .303 rifles, and a large quantity of ammunition.

Multiple cases were pending against them in various police stations of the state.

Speaking to media persons, the Odisha DGP said on Friday that the year 2025 has been an exceptionally successful one for the Odisha Police in counter-Maoist operations.

"Two Central Committee Maoist members have been neutralised. As of now, there is no Central Committee Maoist leadership presence in Odisha. The leadership is almost wiped out, with only a few pockets left," he added.

He also said that the significant developmental work being implemented in the Maoist-hit remote areas and the new surrender and rehabilitation policy by the Odisha government is encouraging Maoists to return to the mainstream.

He noted that only a handful of ultras are active in the jungles of Odisha, especially in Kandhamal district, and expressed the hope that they would also lay down their arms before the March 31 deadline.

He again appealed to the Maoists still active in the jungles to surrender by shunning violence and they will be provided all the amenities and assistance for financial assistance.

