Odisha: 8 get life term for murder of man over political rivalry in Dhenkanal

Bhubaneswar, Oct 31 (IANS) The District and Sessions Judge Court in Dhenkanal on Friday sentenced eight persons to life imprisonment for the murder of a man over political rivalry during the campaigning for the 2017 Gram Panchayat elections in the Tarava area of the district.

The convicts have been identified as Byomakesh Biswal, Trayambaka Biswal, Mrutyunjaya Biswal, Samarendra Biswal, Kulamani Behera, Debendra Swain, Hrudananda Biswal, and Manmohan Biswal.

According to reports, the deceased, Salman Rout, 24, said to be a BJP supporter, was chatting with some of his friends, including the complainant Bikram Keshari Mallick, near a local shop at Godi Sahi in Tarava area on the evening of February 4, 2017.

Meanwhile, the accused, who belonged to a rival political party, arrived at the spot and began pasting posters on a nearby wall. A heated argument broke out between the two groups when the deceased and his friends objected to the act. Although Rout was not initially involved in the confrontation, he was attacked when he tried to intervene.

The accused then opened fire at Rout, hitting him in the chest and inflicting grievous gunshot injuries. The victim and the complainant were rushed to the Dhenkanal district headquarters hospital, where doctors declared Rout "brought dead".

The murder triggered widespread violence in the Tarava area, forcing the police to impose prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC to prevent further escalation.

The case, which was first investigated by the Dhenkanal district police, was handed over to the Odisha Crime Branch about a week after the incident.

"The incident was the culmination of political envy and rivalry between supporters of two opposing parties during the campaigning phase for the Gram Panchayat elections at Tarava Gram Panchayat in February 2017. During investigation, several eyewitnesses were examined, two firearms -- including the one used in the crime -- were seized, and 15 accused persons were sent up in this case," the Crime Branch said in a statement on Friday.

The court pronounced its judgment on October 28, 2025, while the quantum of punishment was announced on Friday.

--IANS

gyan/pgh